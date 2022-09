Taliban releases American hostage in prisoner swap with the U.S. Washington has released Afghan drug lord Bashir Noorzai in exchange for the freedom of U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs, who'd been held captive in Afghanistan for the past 2 1/2 years.

Taliban releases American hostage in prisoner swap with the U.S. Washington has released Afghan drug lord Bashir Noorzai in exchange for the freedom of U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs, who'd been held captive in Afghanistan for the past 2 1/2 years.