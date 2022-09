How Puerto Rico is faring after Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic floods Hurricane Fiona has left Puerto Rico crippled by flooding and power failures. How are people there coping and how much better is the island's response compared to years past?

How Puerto Rico is faring after Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic floods How Puerto Rico is faring after Hurricane Fiona brought catastrophic floods Listen · 3:28 3:28 Hurricane Fiona has left Puerto Rico crippled by flooding and power failures. How are people there coping and how much better is the island's response compared to years past? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor