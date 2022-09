Puerto Rico faces obstacles to recovery in the aftermath of Fiona NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with professor Yarimar Bonilla, director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College. about obstacles ahead for recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.

Puerto Rico faces obstacles to recovery in the aftermath of Fiona Puerto Rico faces obstacles to recovery in the aftermath of Fiona Listen · 7:51 7:51 NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with professor Yarimar Bonilla, director of the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College. about obstacles ahead for recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor