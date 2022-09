Scientists estimated how many ants are on the Earth and you don't want to know the answer Researchers estimate there are twenty quadrillion ants worldwide, and if you gathered them all and put them on a scale, they'd weigh more than all of the wild birds and mammals on the planet.

