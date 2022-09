Artist Karla Garcia's latest exhibit reaches across U.S.-Mexico boundaries Artist Karla Garcia's latest exhibition is taking place in El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico simultaneously. The two halves of the collection are separated by thirty miles and one border wall.

Art & Design Artist Karla Garcia's latest exhibit reaches across U.S.-Mexico boundaries Artist Karla Garcia's latest exhibit reaches across U.S.-Mexico boundaries Audio will be available later today. Artist Karla Garcia's latest exhibition is taking place in El Paso, Texas and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico simultaneously. The two halves of the collection are separated by thirty miles and one border wall. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor