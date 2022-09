How working-class Black men in Pittsburgh pioneered emergency medicine Freedom House was Pittsburgh's first professional ambulance service, and likely the first anywhere. The first paramedics were a group of Black men from the city's historic Hill District.

Race How working-class Black men in Pittsburgh pioneered emergency medicine How working-class Black men in Pittsburgh pioneered emergency medicine Listen · 4:10 4:10 Freedom House was Pittsburgh's first professional ambulance service, and likely the first anywhere. The first paramedics were a group of Black men from the city's historic Hill District. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor