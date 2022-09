How working-class Black men in Pittsburgh pioneered emergency medicine Freedom House was Pittsburgh's first professional ambulance service, and likely the first anywhere. The first paramedics were a group of Black men from the city's historic Hill District.

Race How working-class Black men in Pittsburgh pioneered emergency medicine How working-class Black men in Pittsburgh pioneered emergency medicine Audio will be available later today. Freedom House was Pittsburgh's first professional ambulance service, and likely the first anywhere. The first paramedics were a group of Black men from the city's historic Hill District. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor