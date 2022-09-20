A little good news: A boy found a big worm

Enlarge this image Caspar Benson/Getty Images Caspar Benson/Getty Images

Barnaby Domigan, a boy from Christchurch, New Zealand, recently found a big worm in his backyard. That's it, that's the story. We knew we had to talk to him about this momentous accomplishment.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Emma Choi: You're from New Zealand, but you're basically a worldwide celebrity at this point because you found a really big worm. Congrats, man. That is a huge freaking worm you found.

Barnaby Domigan: Thank you.

Are you the coolest kid at school now that you found this huge worm?

I don't know, I actually don't know.

Can you tell us the story of how you found this worm from the beginning?

Yes, I'd be delighted to! So you see, we have a riverbed down by our backyard, and I decided to go explore it because I hadn't been in it much. I went into the riverbed and I walked along the side. And then there it was: I saw a giant worm lying in the water.

Woah, oh my gosh! What did it feel like to find that guy?

It was just so exciting because I didn't know if it was a worm or an eel that had been in spray paint or something like that.

Cool, and what did it feel like? I mean, it must have been really exciting to see it in your hand, right?

It was really, really, really, really, really exciting because I'd never seen a worm that big in my life.

So was it alive?

No, it was dead because it was drowned in the water when I picked it up.

That's pretty sad. Was it heavy, then? It looked big.

It was huge. So it was really heavy.

What comes next?

Enlarge this image toggle caption Chris Domigan Chris Domigan

Well, I picked it up with the stick. Then I came over to the fence and I said, "Dad, Dad, I found a giant worm!" And then he came over and took a photo and then posted it on Facebook. And then suddenly the whole world wanted to find out about how I found the worm.

So what did you do with the worm after you showed your dad? Did you give it a funeral?

No. Well, I wanted to keep it in, like, a jar or a plastic bag. But then my dad said that it was too disgusting and he didn't want a worm in the house, so I had to say goodbye. I put it on this side of the river and I waved.

So are you going to keep looking for worms in your backyard after this, or are you all done?

I'm going to hope for the best and keep looking.

This is an excerpt from the latest episode of Everyone & Their Mom, a new show from Wait Wait ... Don't Tell Me! Follow us on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or listen on NPR One, and you can find us on Instagram.