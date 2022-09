Protests erupt after the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's 'morality police' Protests have broken out in several cities in Iran after the death of a young woman who'd been arrested by the so-called "morality police."

Middle East Protests erupt after the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's 'morality police' Protests erupt after the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's 'morality police' Listen · 3:15 3:15 Protests have broken out in several cities in Iran after the death of a young woman who'd been arrested by the so-called "morality police." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor