Puerto Rico's southern coast takes stock of the destruction left by Hurricane Fiona Hurricane Fiona has left Puerto Rico, but left behind a terrible mess. Whole communities have been cut off by mudslides. Roads and bridges are washed out, which is complicating the recovery effort.

