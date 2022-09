How HBCUs are spending their COVID-19 relief money When the federal government started doling out COVID-19 relief money to colleges, HBCUs got a windfall. Many are spending the money in ways that will serve students for years to come.

Education How HBCUs are spending their COVID-19 relief money How HBCUs are spending their COVID-19 relief money Listen · 5:11 5:11 When the federal government started doling out COVID-19 relief money to colleges, HBCUs got a windfall. Many are spending the money in ways that will serve students for years to come. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor