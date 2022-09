Inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy The ubiquitous scrunchie has a special place in fashion history. Its creator, Rommy Hunt Revson, died at 78 on Sept. 7.

Obituaries Inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy Inventor of the scrunchie dies, leaving behind a fabulous fashion legacy Listen · 2:10 2:10 The ubiquitous scrunchie has a special place in fashion history. Its creator, Rommy Hunt Revson, died at 78 on Sept. 7. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor