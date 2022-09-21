Colorado kids break a record for the longest hopscotch course

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a story of extreme hopscotch. Many kids draw chalk squares and hop through them. A common diagram has 10 numbered squares. But some Colorado kids went beyond that at a state park in Littleton. Their hopscotch course is 4.37 miles long, apparently exceeding a Guinness record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Sadly, the squares are not numbered. It would start getting hard to squeeze in all the digits. It's MORNING EDITION.

