Colorado kids break a record for the longest hop scotch course The 4.37 mile long hop scotch course exceeds a Guinness World Record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students.

Culture Colorado kids break a record for the longest hop scotch course Colorado kids break a record for the longest hop scotch course Listen · 0:26 0:26 The 4.37 mile long hop scotch course exceeds a Guinness World Record of 4.1 miles set by Georgia Tech students. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor