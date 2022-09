The U.S. dollar is strong right now. But not everyone is happy about that Compared to many world currencies, the dollar is the strongest it's been in decades. That's affecting the global economy and how business gets done.

Economy The U.S. dollar is strong right now. But not everyone is happy about that The U.S. dollar is strong right now. But not everyone is happy about that Listen · 3:52 3:52 Compared to many world currencies, the dollar is the strongest it's been in decades. That's affecting the global economy and how business gets done. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor