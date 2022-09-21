Accessibility links
Vaccination Nation: Is The Pandemic Over? : 1A During an appearance on 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden declared that the pandemic is over.

But the pandemic isn't a thing of the past yet—something Biden should know well. His comments come as his administration asks Congress for an additional $22 billion to fight the pandemic. Some 400 to 500 Americans die each day from COVID-19.

We discuss what the data tells us about this stage of the pandemic, and who gets to decide if the pandemic is over.

1A

A pharmacist gives a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

A pharmacist gives a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Chicago.

Dr. Paul Offit and Kaiser Health News' Dr. Celine Gounder join our conversation and help answer your questions.

