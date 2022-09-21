Vaccination Nation: Is The Pandemic Over?

Last Sunday on 60 Minutes, President Joe Biden declared that the pandemic is over.

But the pandemic isn't yet a thing of the past. Something Biden should know well. His comments come as his administration asks Congress for an additional $22 billion for the fight against the pandemic. Some 400 to 500 Americans die each day from COVID-19.

So... is the pandemic over? Who makes that call? And what does the data tell us about this stage of the pandemic?

Dr. Paul Offit and Kaiser Health News' Dr. Celine Gounder join our conversation and help answer your questions.

