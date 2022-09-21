The Midnight Connection

Enlarge this image Ron Jenkins/Getty Images Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

In February 2021, Texas was hit by brutal winter weather. Cold temperatures caused parts of Texas's energy infrastructure to fail right as there was a surge in demand for power to heat homes and businesses. The state's grid operators were forced to shut down parts of the system, leading to massive blackouts and water shortages.

Texas's energy grid, unlike those in most other states, is disconnected from the rest of the country. This turned out to be a huge contributing factor to last year's disaster. After the storm, many people began to ask whether changes should be made to the system. And, it turns out, back in the 1970s, one company did try to change things by connecting Texas's grid to the rest of the country in a secret, middle-of-the-night operation.

On this episode, The Texas Newsroom's podcast The Disconnect brings us the story of The Midnight Connection.

Music: "Making Magic," "No Quelling the Inquisitive," and "Trip Hop Groove"

Help support Planet Money and get bonus episodes by subscribing to Planet Money+ in Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org/planetmoney.

Always free at these links: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, NPR One or anywhere you get podcasts

Find more Planet Money: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok our weekly Newsletter.