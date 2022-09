New York attorney general files civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and 3 of his kids New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his children, accusing the former president of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars.

New York attorney general files civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and 3 of his kids New York attorney general files civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and 3 of his kids Listen · 4:37 4:37 New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil lawsuit against Donald Trump and three of his children, accusing the former president of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor