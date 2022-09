Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles One Ukrainian woman planted flowers after Russia took over her town — to show she wasn't going anywhere. Now the Russian forces are gone and she and the town are trying to pick up the pieces.

Europe Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles Some Ukrainian towns are now liberated, but Russian forces left them in shambles Listen · 4:35 4:35 One Ukrainian woman planted flowers after Russia took over her town — to show she wasn't going anywhere. Now the Russian forces are gone and she and the town are trying to pick up the pieces. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor