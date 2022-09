Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will mobilize up to 300,000 additional troops to fight in Ukraine. Moscow appears poised to annex the Ukrainian territory it currently controls.

