Puerto Rico's infrastructure wasn't ready for the serious flooding that Fiona caused Hurricane Fiona dumped so much rain on Puerto Rico that its network of rivers flooded, causing catastrophic damage in many communities. It was worsened by poor past planning and development choices.

