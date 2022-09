Montana state courts are blocking 2 attempts to restrict transgender people's rights Montana courts have upheld trans peoples' rights to change gender on their birth certificates and participate in college sports. Conservative leaders accuse the courts of bias toward Democrats.

Politics Montana state courts are blocking 2 attempts to restrict transgender people's rights Montana courts have upheld trans peoples' rights to change gender on their birth certificates and participate in college sports. Conservative leaders accuse the courts of bias toward Democrats.