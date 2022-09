Morning news brief The DOJ wins an appeal to continue the Trump probe. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. And, Iranian women protest the death of a woman who arrested by the morality police.

National Morning news brief Morning news brief The DOJ wins an appeal to continue the Trump probe. The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates again. And, Iranian women protest the death of a woman who arrested by the morality police.