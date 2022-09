The Fed says it'll keep raising interest rates until inflation goes down For the third time since June, the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates. Steve Inskeep talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution's Hutchins Center about the Fed's fight against inflation.

