Some industries still use floppy disks. This is one of the only places to buy them An online merchant who runs one of the few remaining websites where you can buy floppy disks says they're still used in the medical and airline industries.

Technology Some industries still use floppy disks. This is one of the only places to buy them Some industries still use floppy disks. This is one of the only places to buy them Listen · 1:57 1:57 An online merchant who runs one of the few remaining websites where you can buy floppy disks says they're still used in the medical and airline industries. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor