Middle East Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police Women protest in Iran over death of woman arrested by morality police Mahsa Amini was arrested for allegedly breaking hijab rules. She died after suffering multiple blows to the head. Now, Iranian women are burning their hijabs and cutting their hair short.