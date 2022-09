Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, is at the U.N. along with other leaders to seek help for a country ravaged by floods.

World Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage Pakistan's foreign minister talks about the country's flood damage Listen · 7:35 7:35 Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's foreign minister, is at the U.N. along with other leaders to seek help for a country ravaged by floods. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor