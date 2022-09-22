Southwest flight gives passengers ukulele lessons

Rather than an in flight movie, passengers on a trip to Hawaii were given ukuleles and an in-flight lesson.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. If you get on an airplane, are you the kind of person who would like to put on noise-canceling headphones and pop a melatonin? Or would you prefer to play a ukulele alongside fellow passengers? People on a Southwest Airlines flight from California to Hawaii were surprised with a free ukulele and in-flight lesson. No word on how this affected alcohol sales to the people who were not playing. It's MORNING EDITION.

