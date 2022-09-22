How Tiny Desk became a go-to spot for hip-hop

Enlarge this image Mhari Shaw/NPR Mhari Shaw/NPR

When folks think about where to get the latest in hip-hop, NPR doesn't usually come to mind. But that's changing, thanks to the team at the Tiny Desk Concerts, which was just nominated as the Best Hip-Hop Platform by the 2022 BET Awards. Since 2008, Tiny Desk Concerts have delighted millions of listeners — and viewers on YouTube — with stripped-down performances from their favorite artists. Now the series is proving it's also an authentic space for showcasing all forms of hip-hop. Guest host Elise Hu talks to Tiny Desk Concerts series producer Bobby Carter about bringing new musicians into the mix, what goes on behind the scenes and where the team wants to take the show next.

Then, Elise plays a Tiny Desk edition of 'Who Said That' with Carter and video producer Josh Bryant.

Finally, Elise chats with P.E. Moskowitz, author of the newsletter 'Mental Hellth,' about how terms from therapy have crept into our daily language. Does it help or harm how we think about mental health?

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Jessica Mendoza, Liam McBain, Jamila Huxtable and Janet Woojeong Lee. Our editor is Kitty Eisele and our supervising editor is Jessica Placzek. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams, our VP of Programming is Yolanda Sangweni, and our Senior VP of Programming is Anya Grundmann. You can follow us on Twitter @npritsbeenamin and email us at ibam@npr.org.