Extreme heat, flooding and wildfires: How climate change supercharged the weather Washington Post reporter Brady Dennis warns our aging infrastructure systems weren't built to withstand the stresses of climate change: "There is a certain amount of suffering that we can't avoid."

Weather Extreme heat, flooding and wildfires: How climate change supercharged the weather Extreme heat, flooding and wildfires: How climate change supercharged the weather Listen · 42:38 42:38 Washington Post reporter Brady Dennis warns our aging infrastructure systems weren't built to withstand the stresses of climate change: "There is a certain amount of suffering that we can't avoid." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor