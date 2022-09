Some Puerto Rican communities were stranded after Hurricane Fiona's flooding Hurricane Fiona's flooding washed out bridges and roads in several mountain communities in Puerto Rico. In Orocovis, the local government is scrambling to repair roads to hundreds of families.

