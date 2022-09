Raising interest rates is a lesson Powell learned from former Fed chair Paul Volcker The Federal Reserve is hitting the brakes on the U.S. economy in an effort to bring inflation under control. The central bank is raising interest rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s.

