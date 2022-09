With so many undiscovered mushrooms, citizen scientists find new species all the time Mushroom experts are vastly outnumbered by fungi they study. That means amateur mushroom hunters discover lots of new species, adding significantly to scientific knowledge.

Science With so many undiscovered mushrooms, citizen scientists find new species all the time With so many undiscovered mushrooms, citizen scientists find new species all the time Listen · 3:45 3:45 Mushroom experts are vastly outnumbered by fungi they study. That means amateur mushroom hunters discover lots of new species, adding significantly to scientific knowledge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor