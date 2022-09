The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with rare strong bipartisan support The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with a strong bipartisan vote Wednesday. It phases down hydrofluorocarbons and was unusual because most climate measures struggle to get Republican support.

Politics The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with rare strong bipartisan support The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with rare strong bipartisan support Listen · 3:56 3:56 The Senate ratified a climate change treaty with a strong bipartisan vote Wednesday. It phases down hydrofluorocarbons and was unusual because most climate measures struggle to get Republican support. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor