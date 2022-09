How "wash trading" is perpetuating crypto fraud The enormous number of fake Bitcoin trades may be traced to an age-old practice used to manipulate markets. It's called "wash trading."

Business How "wash trading" is perpetuating crypto fraud How "wash trading" is perpetuating crypto fraud Listen · 3:36 3:36 The enormous number of fake Bitcoin trades may be traced to an age-old practice used to manipulate markets. It's called "wash trading." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor