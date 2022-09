#2277: Rodney's Mobile Recording Service : The Best of Car Talk At least once every show, Click and Clack goad some unlucky caller into imitating the unfortunate noise that their car is making. This week, Rodney from Colorado was that unlucky contestant, but he did the boys one better. Check it out along with more calls and the Puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2277: Rodney's Mobile Recording Service #2277: Rodney's Mobile Recording Service Listen · 38:08 38:08 At least once every show, Click and Clack goad some unlucky caller into imitating the unfortunate noise that their car is making. This week, Rodney from Colorado was that unlucky contestant, but he did the boys one better. Check it out along with more calls and the Puzzler on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.