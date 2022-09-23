The News Roundup For September 23, 2022

New York Attorney General Leticia James filed a lawsuit this week against former President Donald Trump and three of his children alleging that they lied to lenders and insurers about the value of the real estate mogul's assets. If it's successful, the Trumps could be banned from ever conducting business in the state again.

The lights went out in Puerto Rico this week after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island. The already fragile electric infrastructure crumbled, invoking memories of the 11-month blackout the island suffered after Hurricane Maria.

A Texas sheriff opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he arranged for 50 Venezuelan migrants to be flown to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, in a political stunt. DeSantis insisted the migrants flew voluntarily. But reports suggest they were coerced.

Russia's defense minister announced this week that 300,000 men will be drafted in the next phase of its invasion of Ukraine. Russian authorities are also planning to hold referendums on separation in Russian-controlled portions of Ukraine in a potential effort to dissuade counteroffensives by Ukrainian troops.

Protests continue in Iran over the killing of a woman who was in custody for breaking laws pertaining to wearing the hijab in public. Authorities have cracked down, leading to the deaths of at least 9 people involved in the demonstrations.

A bus carrying people in China's Guizhou province to a quarantine facility crashed this week killing at least 27 people. The tragedy inspired the country's citizens to vent their frustrations on social media over what they believe are draconian disease-prevention policies.

Kaiser Health News' Julie Rovner, Slate's Mary Harris, USATODAY's Josh Meyer joins us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

The Wall Street Journal's Vivian Salama, former NPR Kabul correspondent Sean Carberry, and The Economist's David Rennie join us for the global edition of the News Roundup.

