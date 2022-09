Anti-government protests grow in Iran after a woman died in police custody NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Golnaz Esfandiari about the recent protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly breaking hijab rules.

Middle East Anti-government protests grow in Iran after a woman died in police custody Anti-government protests grow in Iran after a woman died in police custody Listen · 4:40 4:40 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with journalist Golnaz Esfandiari about the recent protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested for allegedly breaking hijab rules. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor