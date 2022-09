Elton John turned down megafan Trump's inauguration but sings for White House tonight President Joe Biden hosts Elton John for a performance at the White House on Friday — a bit of a thumb in the eye for superfan former President Donald Trump.

President Joe Biden hosts Elton John for a performance at the White House on Friday — a bit of a thumb in the eye for superfan former President Donald Trump.