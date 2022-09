Two transracial adoptees with different views on abortion agree about cultural trauma Adoption is sometimes touted by anti-abortion advocates as an alternative to abortion. Two transracial adoptees discuss their opposite positions on abortion and how they got there.

Race Two transracial adoptees with different views on abortion agree about cultural trauma Two transracial adoptees with different views on abortion agree about cultural trauma Listen · 4:02 4:02 Adoption is sometimes touted by anti-abortion advocates as an alternative to abortion. Two transracial adoptees discuss their opposite positions on abortion and how they got there. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor