Europe Italy appears likely to elect its most right wing leader since World War II Italy appears likely to elect its most right wing leader since World War II Listen · 3:54 3:54 Italy heads for a historic election. If Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party wins Sunday's election, she could also make history by becoming the country's first woman prime minister.