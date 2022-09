This hi-tech buoy can detect whales and prevent large ships from colliding with them NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Professor Douglas McCauley, director of the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory, about a new technology that protects whales from colliding with large shipping vessels.

Animals This hi-tech buoy can detect whales and prevent large ships from colliding with them This hi-tech buoy can detect whales and prevent large ships from colliding with them Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Professor Douglas McCauley, director of the Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory, about a new technology that protects whales from colliding with large shipping vessels. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor