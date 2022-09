Two years into the pandemic, long COVID patients are suffering NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez about how patients with long COVID are doing two years into the pandemic.

Health Two years into the pandemic, long COVID patients are suffering Two years into the pandemic, long COVID patients are suffering Listen · 5:59 5:59 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez about how patients with long COVID are doing two years into the pandemic. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor