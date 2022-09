New Yorker writer Hua Hsu's coming of age memoir 'Stay True' is out now NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Hua Hsu about his new memoir "Stay True," a deep dive into the author's coming of age, the nature of close friendship, and grief.

Books New Yorker writer Hua Hsu's coming of age memoir 'Stay True' is out now New Yorker writer Hua Hsu's coming of age memoir 'Stay True' is out now Listen · 8:48 8:48 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Hua Hsu about his new memoir "Stay True," a deep dive into the author's coming of age, the nature of close friendship, and grief. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor