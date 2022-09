Senior citizens talk about the adjustments they're making as cost of living rises Three senior citizens from the Washington, D.C.-area who rely on Social Security for their income talk about the changes they've made as the cost of living has risen.

Your Money Senior citizens talk about the adjustments they're making as cost of living rises Senior citizens talk about the adjustments they're making as cost of living rises Audio will be available later today. Three senior citizens from the Washington, D.C.-area who rely on Social Security for their income talk about the changes they've made as the cost of living has risen. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor