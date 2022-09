The CDC is looking into a stomach bug outbreak at the Grand Canyon The Grand Canyon is home to incredible natural beauty. And this summer, a norovirus outbreak. The stomach bug sickened hundreds of rafters and hikers ... and prompted the CDC to take a look at it.

