Russians against the war seek refuge in Turkey Russian men are fleeing the country to avoid being forced into the military and the war in Ukraine. Many are going to Turkey, where they do not need a visa to enter.

Europe Russians against the war seek refuge in Turkey Russians against the war seek refuge in Turkey Audio will be available later today. Russian men are fleeing the country to avoid being forced into the military and the war in Ukraine. Many are going to Turkey, where they do not need a visa to enter. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor