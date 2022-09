Italy braces for far-right victory in elections Italians head to the polls Sunday in what could be a pivotal election with far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni poised to be Italy's first female prime minister.

Europe Italy braces for far-right victory in elections Italy braces for far-right victory in elections Listen · 4:01 4:01 Italians head to the polls Sunday in what could be a pivotal election with far-right candidate Giorgia Meloni poised to be Italy's first female prime minister. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor