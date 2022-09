Abigail Disney turns critical lens on her family's company in new doc NPR's Michel Martin speaks with documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, about her new film, The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales.

Movie Interviews Abigail Disney turns critical lens on her family's company in new doc Abigail Disney turns critical lens on her family's company in new doc Listen · 7:20 7:20 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with documentary filmmaker Abigail Disney, granddaughter of Disney co-founder Roy Disney, about her new film, The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor