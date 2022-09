Women's financial health is at a 5-year low NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, about the company's 2022 survey of women's financial health.

Economy Women's financial health is at a 5-year low Women's financial health is at a 5-year low Listen · 8:13 8:13 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and co-founder of Ellevest, about the company's 2022 survey of women's financial health. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor